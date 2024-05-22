Arcia went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Arcia opened the scoring with his second-inning blast off Chicago starter Javier Assad. This was Arcia's first multi-hit effort since May 8 -- he's gone 9-for-44 (.205) with three homers, three doubles and five RBI over his last 12 contests. The shortstop is slashing .247/.273/.416 with five homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored, 13 doubles and no stolen bases over 176 plate appearances in a starting role this season.