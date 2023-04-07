Arcia went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in a 7-6 win against the Padres on Thursday.

Arcia produced Atlanta's second run with a solo shot off Blake Snell in the third inning, and he capped the contest with a walkoff single in the ninth. The shortstop has gone deep in two of his past three games, and he's hit safely in six of his seven contests so far this season. Arcia has never hit more than 15 homers in a big-league campaign, though he did post a career-best .172 ISO and 7.5 percent barrel rate last year. His earning of Atlanta's starting shortstop job out of spring training was a bit of a surprise, but Arcia has justified the decision thus far, slashing .370/.414/.667 with two homers, four RBI and seven runs through seven games.