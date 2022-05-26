Arcia was added to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.
For a second straight game, Arcia is a late addition to Atlanta's lineup. He'll start in left field and bat eighth after Marcell Ozuna (abdomen) was removed from Thursday's lineup. Arcia went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and a walk in Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.
