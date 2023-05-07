Atlanta reinstated Arcia (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at shortstop and bat eighth in Atlanta's series finale with Baltimore.

Since he's been sidelined since April 12 with a microfracture in his left wrist, Arcia was expected to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment prior to returning from the IL, but Atlanta was comfortable enough with how the infielder checked out during workouts the last two days to expedite his activation. Atlanta sent Vaughn Grissom to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding transaction, clearing the way for Arcia to step back in as the team's everyday shortstop. Prior to injuring his wrist, Arcia had slashed .333/.400/.511 with two home runs, 10 runs and seven RBI over 50 plate appearances.