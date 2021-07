Arcia is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

Arcia hits the bench after starting nine of 10 games. The glove-first shortstop unsurprisingly hasn't shown what it takes at the plate to be a regular left fielder, hitting just .250/.308/.361 thus far since his early-July call-up, so it's possible Atlanta pursues another outfield acquisition at the deadline. For now, Abraham Almonte will start in his place.