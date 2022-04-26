Arcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Though he'll sit for the second time in three days, Arcia has started in five of Atlanta's last seven contests and should have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role in the short term with Eddie Rosario (eye) on the 10-day injured list. However, Ronald Acuna (knee) could be ready to come off the IL as soon as Friday, and his return would leave Arcia to battle with Alex Dickerson, Guillermo Heredia and Travis Demeritte for playing time at the one available starting spot in the outfield or at designated hitter.