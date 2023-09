Arcia is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Arcia collected five hits in the first two games of the series in Washington to bust out of a 2-for-30 slump, but he'll take a seat for Sunday's matinee. Nicky Lopez will start at shortstop and bat eighth with Arcia likely to rejoin the lineup in the nigthcap.