Arcia will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

With a southpaw on the mound for Miami in Jesus Luzardo, the righty-hitting Arcia will stay in the lineup over the lefty-hitting Alex Dickerson, but Arcia may have usurped Dickerson as Atlanta's preferred option against right-handers, too. Arcia, who is picking up his fifth start in six games Sunday, enters the series finale with a .292/.379/.375 slash line across 29 plate appearances. Meanwhile, Dickerson has turned in a measly .379 OPS through 28 trips to the plate this season.