Arcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-4 win over the Nationals.

With southpaw Patrick Corbin on the mound for the Nats, Arcia got the start at second base while hitting eighth and took advantage of the matchup. The 27-year-old infielder is slashing .256/.329/.388 with four homers, 13 runs and 18 RBI in 146 plate appearances, and for now he'll handle the short side of a platoon alongside Robinson Cano until Ozzie Albies (foot) is ready to return.