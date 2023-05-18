Arcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

The homer was Arcia's second in the last three games, and he's hit safely in five straight contest, going 7-for-17 (.412) with five extra-base hits in that span. The infielder is up to a .342/.405/.592 slash line with four homers, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored and no stolen bases through 84 plate appearances. He's enjoyed steady playing time as the starting shortstop since returning from a wrist injury earlier in the month.