Arcia went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Phillies.
The 28-year-old utility player gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead by taking Zack Wheeler deep in the fifth inning, but it was all the offense the home team could muster on the afternoon. Arcia has started five straight games at second base and homered in the last two, giving him seven long balls on the year in 178 plate appearances to go with a .247/.320/.411 slash line, and he'll continue to hold down the fort at the keystone until Ozzie Albies (foot) makes his return.