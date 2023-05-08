Arcia went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Orioles.
Getting the start at shortstop and batting eighth in his return from a wrist injury, Arcia led off the fifth inning with a two-bagger, driving the ball the other way into the right-center gap. The 28-year-old also was his usual excellent self on defense and showed no real rust despite the fact that he didn't go out on a rehab assignment and hadn't seen game action since April 12. Arcia was having a fantastic beginning to the season before getting hurt, and he sports a .327/.389/.510 slash line with two homers, seven RBI and 10 runs in 14 contests.
