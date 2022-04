Arcia went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

Arcia singled in the second inning and doubled in the fourth and seventh, plating a run during the former. The 27-year-old is slashing a torrid .368/.409/.474, though the production has come in a 19 at-bat sample as the weak side of a platoon.