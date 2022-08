Arcia (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, said he could return in 3-to-4 weeks, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Arcia suffered the hamstring strain during Tuesday's win over the Red Sox, and it appears he'll be sidelined until at least the start of September. Atlanta is already without Ozzie Albies (foot), so prospect Vaughn Grissom was called up and should receive significantly playing time at second base.