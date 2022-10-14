Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday.
Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
