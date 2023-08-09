Arcia went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Pirates.

He took Ryan Borucki deep for a solo shot in the sixth inning before lacing what proved to be a game-winning, two-run double off Pittsburgh closer David Bednar in the top of the ninth. Arcia has hit safely in seven straight games to begin August, and since the All-Star break he's slashing .329/.398/.603 over 22 contests with five of his 12 homers on the season. The veteran shortstop's career high is 15 home runs, a mark he reached in 2017 and 2019, and Arcia could be poised to blow past that figure in 2023.