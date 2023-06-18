Arcia went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two total runs, two total RBI and a stolen base Saturday in a 10-2 win over the Rockies.

Arcia was a force from the No. 8 spot in the order for Atlanta, hitting a solo homer in the third inning and a run-scoring single in the fifth. He finished with his sixth three-hit game of the campaign and bumped his season slash line to .339/.398/.494. While Arcia entered the contest without an extra-base hit over his previous eight games, he batter .346 over that stretch and has hit .396 with 12 RBI across 15 contests in June.