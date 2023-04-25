Arcia (wrist) was spotted Tuesday doing some jogging in the outfield at Truist Park, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Arcia looks like he's continuing to do conditioning work while he's on the shelf with a microfracture of his left wrist, but until the 28-year-old is participating in fielding drills and taking batting practice, his return from the 10-day injured list shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Toscano notes that Arcia was still sporting a splint on his left wrist, so the infielder looks as though he still may be several days away from resuming full baseball activities. Vaughn Grissom should continue to serve as Atlanta's everyday shortstop while Arcia is on the mend.