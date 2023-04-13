X-rays on Arcia's left wrist came back negative for a fracture.
It appears that Atlanta has managed to avoid the worst, though it's still possible Arcia is forced to miss time after taking a pitch to the wrist. If he does have to sit out a few games, Ehire Adrianza figures to get a few more starts at shortstop.
