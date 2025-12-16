Braves' Osvaldo Bido: DFA'd by Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bido was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Monday.
Bido will lose out on his 40-man roster spot after the club agreed to a one-year deal with Ha-Seong Kim. Bido was claimed off waivers by Atlanta just over a week ago and will now head back to the waiver wire following Monday's transaction.
