Braves' Ozzie Albies: Back in action Thursday

Albies (hamstring) is starting at second base and hitting second Thursday against the Dodgers.

The dynamic second baseman missed four games with the hamstring injury, but owners who rolled him out in weekly leagues will be rewarded, as he now figures to be available for this entire four-game series at home against Los Angeles. Albies is hitting .333 with three home runs and three steals in 57 at-bats this month.

