Albies (wrist) is starting Saturday against the Mets and batting second.
Although Albies was held out of the lineup Friday with a stiff right wrist, he appeared as a pinch hitter and failed to record a hit in his only at-bat. Given the brevity of his absence, the 23-year-old should be available going forward.
