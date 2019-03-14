Braves' Ozzie Albies: Bat heating up

Albies went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Hitting leadoff, the 22-year-old pushed his spring batting average up to.259 (7-for-27) through 11 games. Albies still has time to get into a groove before Opening Day, but his fantasy value will depend more on whether he hits consistently near the top of the order than it does on his performance in camp.

