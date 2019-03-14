Braves' Ozzie Albies: Bat heating up
Albies went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
Hitting leadoff, the 22-year-old pushed his spring batting average up to.259 (7-for-27) through 11 games. Albies still has time to get into a groove before Opening Day, but his fantasy value will depend more on whether he hits consistently near the top of the order than it does on his performance in camp.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...
-
Ranking best fantasy baseball team names
From 'Acuna Moncada' to 'Last Man Stanton,' this list is something to behold