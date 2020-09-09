Albies (wrist) will start at second base and will bat eighth Wednesday against the Marlins.

As expected, Albies will re-enter the lineup for the first time since Aug. 4 after the Braves activated him from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day. Though Albies primarily batted out of the two hole before being shut down with the sprained right wrist, the Braves are expected to ride the hot bats of Travis d'Arnaud and Dansby Swanson near the top of the order for the foreseeable future. As a result, Albies may be confined to a spot in the bottom third of the order until he proves deserving of a better assignment.