Braves' Ozzie Albies: Batting leadoff vs. righty
Albies is starting at second base and batting leadoff Sunday night against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Albies has largely been limited to leadoff duties against southpaws thus far, but finds himself at the top of the lineup Sunday against reigning NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. Manager Brian Snitker indicated following Saturday's game that the 22-year-old could get a look as the everyday leadoff hitter and followed through on that notion Sunday. The move certainly makes sense given the early-season results, as Albies is slashing .282/.391/.359 with a 7:6 BB:K through 46 plates appearances against right-handed pitching.
