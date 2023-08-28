Albies (hamstring) will start at second base and bat second in Monday's game against the Rockies.
Albies was activated from the 10-day injured list earlier Monday after missing two weeks with a strained left hamstring. He'll step back right into an everyday role in the middle infield and will get a favorable setup this week as Atlanta opens a three-game series in hitter-friendly Coors Field.
More News
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Returns from 10-day injured list•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Unlikely to return this weekend•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Not certain for weekend return•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Could avoid rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Lands on IL with strained hamstring•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Headed to IL•