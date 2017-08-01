Braves' Ozzie Albies: Called up to big leagues
Albies was promoted to the majors from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
In the 20-year-old's first full season at the Triple-A level, he showed a good ability to adjust to the level by slashing .285/.330/.440 while hitting a career-high nine home runs and swiping 21 bases. Albies will now head to the major leagues to get his first taste of the highest competition level, and although he may not assume regular duties immediately upon his arrival in Atlanta, he still poses as a major building block for the franchise and should see his fair share of reps at both second base and shortstop over the final two months of the season.
