Braves' Ozzie Albies: Continues revival in second half
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Albies went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 5-1 win over the Cubs on Wednesday.
Albies ended Chicago's no-hit bid with a seventh-inning single, and he also launched his 15th homer of the campaign. While the second baseman has been a fantasy bust overall -- he has a .675 OPS in 2025 -- he's now tallied multiple hits in seven of his last nine outings amid his surge in the second half of the year. Since the All-Star break, Albies is slashing .283/.346/.474 with eight long balls, nine doubles, 34 RBI and five stolen bases over 191 plate appearances.
