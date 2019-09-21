Braves' Ozzie Albies: Could be out again Sunday

Albies may be out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Albies was held out of the lineup Saturday and may miss Sunday's action as well. The team appears content to rest their stars now that they've clinched the NL East, so Albies may rest several more times before the close of the season.

