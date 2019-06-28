Braves' Ozzie Albies: Cracks 13th home run

Albies went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

Albies plated the Braves' first run of the game with a run-scoring single in the second inning, then produced their final run with a solo homer in the sixth. After hitting only one home run in May, the 22-year-old has now gone deep six times in June while hitting a healthy .330 (31-for-94). Overall this season, he is slashing .284/.345/.472 with 13 homers and 44 RBI in 324 at-bats.