Braves' Ozzie Albies: Cranks 22nd homer

Albies went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.

Albies cracked open the scoring with a two-run homer off Drew Smyly in the first inning. He also doubled in the seventh and walked in the fifth. The 22-year-old second baseman now has 22 home runs on the season while batting .290/.349/.494.