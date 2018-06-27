Braves' Ozzie Albies: Day off against Reds

Albies is out of the lineup against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Albies will retreat to the bench for a rare day off -- just his second of the season -- after going 14-for-26 with eight runs scored over the past five games. Johan Camargo will man second base in his absence while Danny Santana gets a start in the outfield for Wednesday's series finale. Expect to see Albies back in the starting nine Friday in St. Louis.