Braves' Ozzie Albies: Doubles twice Tuesday
Albies went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Nationals.
He's only hitting .250 so far, but remarkably nine of Albies' 12 hits have gone for extra bases (five doubles, one triple, three homers), giving him a .583 SLG through 11 games. A three-game series in Coors Field certainly helped boost those numbers, but the 21-year-old flashed a developing power stroke in 2017, and it seems to have carried forward into this season.
