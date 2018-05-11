Braves' Ozzie Albies: Drives in five
Albies went 2-for-6 with a grand slam and five RBI Thursday against the Marlins.
Albies blew open a previously tied game in the sixth inning with his grand slam, his 11th home run of the season. He has now recorded at least one hit in nine of his past 10 games including four multi-hit games, three home runs and two stolen bases. He ranks among National League leaders in home runs, RBI and runs scored.
