Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits after HBP

Albies left Wednesday's game after being hit by a pitch on the left foot, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The injury doesn't appear to be serious -- Braves manager Brian Snitker said Albies was nearly due to come out of the game anyway, and the removal was only precautionary. After a team off day Thursday, the second baseman is expected back in the starting lineup Friday against the Phillies.

