Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits game early
Albies was lifted from Friday's matchup against the Nationals after suffering an apparent injury, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Albies appeared to have suffered the injury on a slide towards home plate, as he was seen grabbing his right hamstring after the play, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Charlie Culberson entered the game in his place. More news on Albies' status should emerge in the near future, but he'll be considered day-to-day for the time being.
