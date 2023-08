Albies was removed from Sunday's game against the Mets as a precautionary measure due to cramping in his left hamstring.

Albies appeared to be running slower than usual to first base on a groundout in the top of the eighth inning, and he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the frame. He went 0-for-3 with a walk prior to his departure and should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against the Yankees.