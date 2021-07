Albies was removed from Wednesday's game against the Pirates as a precautionary measure due to neck tightness.

Albies went 1-for-3 with a double and a run to begin Wednesday's contest, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the top of the sixth inning. While his early exit was labeled as precautionary, it's not yet clear whether the 24-year-old will be forced to miss additional time. He'll be able to recover during Atlanta's scheduled day off Thursday prior to Friday's series opener in Miami.