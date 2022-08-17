Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that Albies (foot) is expected to continue ramping up his progression of baseball activities next week while he accompanies the team on its six-game road trip, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Albies, who has been on the shelf since undergoing surgery July 15 to repair a broken right foot, has already been cleared for infield work since shedding his walking boot, and he'll likely be adding batting practice to his regimen of activities during the upcoming week. Though Albies' inclusion on the road trip is a positive sign, his activation from the 60-day injured list isn't imminent, as Snitker and the team is not yet willing to put out a target date for the 25-year-old's return. David O'Brien of The Athletic speculates that Albies will likely need a two-week rehab assignment before Atlanta is comfortable activating him, so mid-September may be a possible timeline for when he's ready to go. In the meantime, rookie Vaughn Grissom will continue to serve as Atlanta's everyday second baseman.