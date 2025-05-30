Albies went 2-for-8 with a home run, three RBI and a second run scored across both games of Thursday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

After extending his hit streak to 13 games in the opening game, Albies launched his first home run since May 3 in the nightcap, a two-run blast off Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning that extended Atlanta's lead to 4-0. Albies is 18-for-52 (.346) during the streak, as he looks to have bounced back from a slow start this year. The second baseman is slashing .241/.307/.361 with six homers, 22 RBI, 29 runs scored and five steals across 238 plate appearances this season.