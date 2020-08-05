Albies (wrist) will be shut down for a week to see if his injury heals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Albies was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Wednesday, but manager Brian Snitker revealed that he won't throw or hit for at least a week. Snitker said that it could take longer than a week for the injury to heal, so it's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the field. Adeiny Hechavarria and Johan Camargo should see increased time at second base as long as Albies is sidelined.