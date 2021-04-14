Albies went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 14-8 loss to the Marlins.

Albies recorded his first-ever hit off of Pablo Lopez when he took him deep to right in the first for Atlanta's second home run of the inning and gave them an early 3-0 lead. The 24-year-old began the year hitless in his first 19 at-bats but has started to settle in a bit at the plate as of late, as he's registered a hit in six of his last seven games, including two home runs, seven RBI and six runs scored over that span. Manager Brian Snitker also decided to move Albies down to the No. 6 spot in the batting order, and it has proven to be a beneficial move after he recorded his first multi-hit effort of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.