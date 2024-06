Albies went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Yankees.

The second baseman had a sluggish start to the season, but he appears to be heating up along with the weather. Over the last nine games, Albies is batting .308 (12-for-39) with four doubles, a triple, two homers, seven RBI and 10 runs scored while hitting second in the order behind Jarred Kelenic.