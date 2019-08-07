Braves' Ozzie Albies: Four hits in slugfest

Albies went 4-for-6 with a triple, three runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 12-7 win over the Twins.

The 22-year-old is now slashing .364/.404/.545 over his last 10 games with three steals, four RBI and nine runs. Albies is thriving in the two-hole between Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman, giving Atlanta arguably the most dangerous top of the order in all of baseball -- the trio combined for 10 hits, nine runs, eight RBI, two homers and two steals in Tuesday's slugfest.