Albies went 4-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's 12-11 extra-inning win over the Reds.

The second baseman led a 13-hit attack for Atlanta, scoring multiple runs in a game for the first time since May 29. Albies is on pace for the worst season of his career, but he's shown signs of life at the plate since the All-Star break, slashing .289/.411/.467 over the last 13 contests with two doubles, two homers, two steals, eight runs, 13 RBI and a strong 10:10 BB:K.