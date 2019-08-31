Braves' Ozzie Albies: Four hits in win

Albies went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 10-7 win over the White Sox.

The second baseman has been having a rough month. This was Albies' first multi-hit performance since Aug. 10, and he slashed just .138/.222/.246 in 16 games between those efforts. Given how streaky he is -- he slashed .403/.442/.750 in the 16 games prior to his slump -- Friday's breakout could be a sign Albies is gearing up for a big September, however.