Braves' Ozzie Albies: Four more hits in win
Albies went 4-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-4 win over the Marlins.
While teammate Ronald Acuna has been one of the hottest hitters in the majors recently, Albies has been matching him nearly blow for blow. The 22-year-old infielder has three four-hit performances in his last four games and has hit safely in 10 of his last 11, slashing .451/.472/.824 over that stretch with three homers, three steals, seven RBI and 14 runs.
