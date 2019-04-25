Braves' Ozzie Albies: Gets breather

Albies is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds.

Albies will get a well-deserved breather after starting the first 23 games of the season for the Braves, slashing .276/.343/.429 with three homers and three stolen bases during that stretch. Johan Camargo will start at the keystone in his stead, while Nick Markakis will hit leadoff against right-hander Luis Castillo.