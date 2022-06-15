Atlanta announced that Albies underwent successful surgery Wednesday in Green Bay, Wis. to stabilize a fracture in his left foot.
The club's decision to place Albies on the 60-day injured list a day earlier signaled that surgery was a likely outcome for the 25-year-old, who broke his foot during a plate appearance in Monday's win over the Nationals. Atlanta hasn't announced whether it anticipates Albies missing more than the minimum two months, and clearer target date for his return may not come until he's able to resume baseball activities. Orlando Arcia is expected to serve as Atlanta's primary second baseman while Albies is on the mend from surgery.