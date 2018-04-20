Albies went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and three runs in Atlanta's 12-4 victory over the Mets on Thursday.

The talented 21-year-old stayed hot in logging yet another multi-hit outing, with the three runs scored bringing his total up to a National League-leading 19 on the young season. He's now slashing .316/.349/.646 with five home runs and while the early season sample size of 79 at-bats is still small, he has an .852 OPS over 292 at-bats dating back to last season. He certainly looks like the real deal, so keep rolling him out there with confidence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories