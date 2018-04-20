Braves' Ozzie Albies: Gets two more hits against Mets
Albies went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and three runs in Atlanta's 12-4 victory over the Mets on Thursday.
The talented 21-year-old stayed hot in logging yet another multi-hit outing, with the three runs scored bringing his total up to a National League-leading 19 on the young season. He's now slashing .316/.349/.646 with five home runs and while the early season sample size of 79 at-bats is still small, he has an .852 OPS over 292 at-bats dating back to last season. He certainly looks like the real deal, so keep rolling him out there with confidence.
